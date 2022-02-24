PA 'Freedom Convoy' Consists Of One Truck With Two Flat Tires

What was supposed to be a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates got off to a slow start on Wednesday after the only big rig that showed up had two flat tires.
Credit: Screenshot
By David
February 24, 2022

What was supposed to be a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates got off to a slow start on Wednesday after the only big rig that showed up had two flat tires.

Reuters correspondent Julio-César Chávez reported that Bob Bolus was considering canceling the event unless more truckers show up. Bolus's Pennsylvania effort is just one of several convoys that are being assembled across the country with the hopes of duplicating similar protests in Canada.

ABC 7News reported that the truck at the Pennsylvania rally had two flat tires, delaying the event.

Bolus claimed that 10 to 20 trucks are ready to participate but he said that more are needed for a successful protest on the Washington, D.C. Beltway.

"Bolus told 7News Reporter Kevin Lewis that the convoy is ultimately about Americans' rights, and if not enough people care to show up, so be it," the 7News report noted.

Bolus has a history of participating in white supremacist protests.

"You don’t like America? Go back to Africa!" he was quoted as saying at a demonstration supporting confederate statutes.

