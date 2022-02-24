PA 'Freedom Convoy' Consists Of One Truck With Two Flat Tires

What was supposed to be a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates got off to a slow start on Wednesday after the only big rig that showed up had two flat tires.

Reuters correspondent Julio-César Chávez reported that Bob Bolus was considering canceling the event unless more truckers show up. Bolus's Pennsylvania effort is just one of several convoys that are being assembled across the country with the hopes of duplicating similar protests in Canada.

DC trucker convoy update from Scranton, PA:



There is currently only one truck in the convoy. Organizer Bob Bolus said they expected more people to join, and will call off the convoy if others don’t show up



Convoy was scheduled to leave an hour and 45 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/1IyQ3Nrv3O — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

I’m currently out in Washington, D.C. area traffic attempting to locate Scranton-based trucker Bob Bolus’ tiny convoy and there are three big problems: Bolus has no idea where he is going, is stuck in traffic, and has no idea where he is. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 23, 2022

ABC 7News reported that the truck at the Pennsylvania rally had two flat tires, delaying the event.

Bolus claimed that 10 to 20 trucks are ready to participate but he said that more are needed for a successful protest on the Washington, D.C. Beltway.

Bob Bolus is on the highway headed down to DC.



We have driven up and down the line, His 18 wheeler is the only one in the convoy followed by four or five pick up trucks and SUVs (that we can tell). All other 18ws passing him



His claim of having 25 trucks driving down is false pic.twitter.com/xvEeqxobnm — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

"Bolus told 7News Reporter Kevin Lewis that the convoy is ultimately about Americans' rights, and if not enough people care to show up, so be it," the 7News report noted.

Bolus has a history of participating in white supremacist protests.

"You don’t like America? Go back to Africa!" he was quoted as saying at a demonstration supporting confederate statutes.

WFMZ promotes this felon, racist & agitator:



“Counter protester Bob Bolus, who wants the Confederate statue to stay, shouts to protesters within the gazebo: "You don’t like America? Go back to Africa!" he says as he points both middle fingers to them.”https://t.co/bxCUyJHYoF — jim haigh (@jmhaigh) February 23, 2022

Are you all aware that Bob Bolus was convicted of insurance fraud : https://t.co/MLNz6rwUll — TrumpSoFat (@TrumpSoFat) February 23, 2022