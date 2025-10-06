Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Troop Deployment To Portland

I guess we'll see how long it takes SCOTUS to overturn it.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s National Guard deployment in Portland:

A federal judge in Oregon has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard into Portland after the president announced he would send in troops to protect what he calls a “war-ravaged” city.

The ruling by the Trump-nominated judge marks the latest setback to White House efforts to crack down on Democratic-led cities it claims are stricken by crime and disorder, often in part by citing the need to protect ICE facilities from riotous protesters.

District Judge Karin Immergut found that Oregon and the city of Portland “are likely to succeed on their claim that the President exceeded his constitutional authority and violated the Tenth Amendment,” Immergut’s opinion reads.