Stephen Miller Calls Trump Appointed Oregon Judge An 'Insurrectionist'

Trump White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller attacked Oregon U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut for knocking down Trump's illegal act of sending in the California National Guard to Portland.

Miller, the most racist man to ever be a White House deputy chief of staff for policy couldn't contain his anger when a Trump-appointed judge refused to be party to deploying troops on US soil for no reason except to fulfill MAGA's blood lust.

Stephen Miller has now declared this Trump-appointed judge an insurrectionist.



To emphasize, the judge painstakingly examined all the protest happening in Portland before Trump activated the Guard. She noted that there hadn't been any violence at a protest since mid-July. https://t.co/kUNOFeAVRn pic.twitter.com/fWEVhw1oOD — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 5, 2025

This continues Miller's constant assault on judges who rule against their facetious and unconstitutional orders. Already we have a South Carolina judge's house burned down, likely because of the outrage caused by Stephen Miller and many others attacking and doxxing judges.

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

If Republicans really cared about violent rhetoric, they should put a muzzle on this racist dog.

Miller continues to foment hate and violence.

Miller: We have seen the last nine months an ongoing legal insurrection in which district court judges as a class in many cases have issued rulings that are flagrantly unlawful and it is an insurrection against the constitution.

pic.twitter.com/ndgsRTDaC5 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

And as usual, they always project, saying that the violent speech comes from Democrats, when Miller, Trump and the rest of them are out with language comparable to Hitler's Germany.