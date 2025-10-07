Stephen Miller Calls Trump Appointed Oregon Judge An 'Insurrectionist'

Republicans love to spew hatred when their illegal actions are thwarted. They don't seem to understand that there are laws that need to be followed.
By John AmatoOctober 7, 2025

Trump White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller attacked Oregon U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut for knocking down Trump's illegal act of sending in the California National Guard to Portland.

Miller, the most racist man to ever be a White House deputy chief of staff for policy couldn't contain his anger when a Trump-appointed judge refused to be party to deploying troops on US soil for no reason except to fulfill MAGA's blood lust.

This continues Miller's constant assault on judges who rule against their facetious and unconstitutional orders. Already we have a South Carolina judge's house burned down, likely because of the outrage caused by Stephen Miller and many others attacking and doxxing judges.

If Republicans really cared about violent rhetoric, they should put a muzzle on this racist dog.

Miller continues to foment hate and violence.

And as usual, they always project, saying that the violent speech comes from Democrats, when Miller, Trump and the rest of them are out with language comparable to Hitler's Germany.

