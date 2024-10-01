GOP Whip Tom Emmer Melts Down On CNN Over Real Time Fact Check

Republican House Whip Tom Emmer got very angry when he was fact-checked by CNN's John Berman over his lies about the fundamentals of the U.S. economy instead of discussing JD Vance and the upcoming debate.

John Berman brought Emmer on the show to discuss tomorrow's VP debate between Sen. Vance and Gov. Walz, but Emmer continually changed the subject.

Emmer was a propaganda machine, claiming Minnesotans do not like Walz, even though they elected him twice. Then the debate shifted back to Vance, who is underwater in favorability by the American people. the topic seemed to upset Emmer.

BERMAN: And again, you're looking at the favorability for J.D. Vance. I mean, how do you explain? CNN has him 12 points underwater. Reuters has him 12 points underwater. Quinnipiac has him 10 points underwater. EMMER: Again, as people are introduced to Tim Walz and understand that this guy is for free health care, a free college tuition, he's given driver's licenses to illegals. Thousands, as we have now learned from ICE, are rapists and murderers who are in this country. He wants an open border, just like Kamala Harris. These two are

both soft on crime and soft on the border.

People have been introduced to Tim Walz and they like him a lot better than cat lady hater JD Vance. Berman tried to bring Emmer back to the topic at hand which he refused to discuss. Maybe Emmer dislikes Vance as much as we do. Watch him do it again.

BERMAN: Again, I was talking about Senator Vance, though. Mitt Romney said, quote, I don't know that I can disrespect someone more than J.D. Vance. That was in McKay Coppins' book, Romney: A Reckoning. EMMER: Again, I think J.D. Vance is gonna do a great job tomorrow night. When people focus on the issues, and the issues are very clear for the American people, Donald Trump had a great economy, lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. I think it was half a century. He had families making $6,000 more in wages over the course of his tenure in his first term. Guess what, John? Kamala Harris and Joe Biden broke the economy. They opened the border. They've created all these problems around the globe. J.D.'s gonna do a great job talking about the fact that Donald Trump did it once, he'll fix it again. BERMAN: Economist Mark Zandi just called this the greatest economy he's seen in 35 years. The unemployment rate has been consistently at 4%, or lower, and GDP has been around 3% for the entire administration. Comparing economic records, I'm sure the candidates will do that.

Ouch. Berman's fact-checking got under Emmer's skin.

BERMAN: In your preparation, how challenging has it been to get Senator Vance to hew to the facts? And I ask that because of the things that he said that were dishonest about eating pets in Ohio. I ask it because he claims that President Biden didn't pass or sign the law mandating $35 insulin for all Medicaid recipients. EMMER: This is the problem with the media, John, quite frankly. You just talked about how unemployment's so low, how this is the greatest economy we've ever seen. Just keep saying that. Because the Americans that I'm dealing with, the constituents, they see an economy that's broken. They see inflation that cost them $1,200 more a month on average than for the same basket of goods they just bought four years ago.



You keep saying it, and you keep trying to distract from the issues with these bizarre statements. BERMAN: I was quoting Mark Zandi, and I was giving you unemployment figures, but I asked you a question about facts and J.D. Vance. Right. And I asked you to talk about facts that are important to the American people.

Rep. Emmer could not or would defend JD Vance whatsoever and instead of trying to do so, he attacked Berman and the media as dupes.

Calling facts "bizarre statements" is the beating heart of the MAGA cult.