Trump: I Take No Responsibility For The Shellacking My Party Got

Dude, it's all on you. Take the L, and STFU.
By Conover KennardNovember 5, 2025

The party in power typically makes significant gains. Still, after Tuesday’s results were counted, Democrats gave Trump and his party the shellacking they so well deserved while heading into the 2026 midterms. As the curb-stomping by Democrats became clear, the president took to Truth Social to say that he takes no responsibility for the first election during his second term.

"'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” Trump posted. Nostradumbass knew what was coming.

Still, Trump told reporters it wasn't a referendum on him, but he blamed the shutdown while pushing aside any criticism by saying, I wasn't on the ballot."

"But I thought we'd have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented, and what we should do about it," Trump said. "And also about the shutdown and how that relates to last night. I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans. And that was a big factor."

'And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor," he added. "But I don't know about that. But I was honored that they said that. And I just want to thank everybody for being here and a very special thanks to Vice President J.D. Vance, who's doing a terrific job."

Trump wants Republicans to ditch the filibuster. They could even do so on a limited basis for this situation, and could have done so 35 days ago. And with Democrats picking up seats, that may not bode well for his party.

How bad was last night for Republicans? Via Politico:

All across the country, Democrats won big, from the marquee races to the down-ballot contests. Counties that had shifted right a year ago veered back to the left, and the suburbs that powered Democrats’ massive wins in the first Trump administration came roaring back. Exit polls even showed Democrats improved their margins with non-college-educated voters.

Trump and his party should be worried, and the more Republicans refuse to use guardrails with this dangerous president, the more seats they'll continue to lose. And yes, the government shutdown was also a factor, and Americans rightfully blame Trump and the GOP for that.

What he said:

Along with everything else, Trump admitting the shutdown led to a bloodbath for Republicans should at an absolute minimum lead Dem Senators to shelve their apparent plan to prematurely cave. He's admitting he and the GOP are in a weak position, Dems. Exploit that!

Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T15:55:52.757Z

