Mass Shooter Kills Four And Himself In NYC Midtown Building

The 27-year-old Las Vegas man who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Midtown office building on Monday carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and asking that his brain be studied, police sources said. Via ABC News:

The note also made references to the National Football League, police said. The shooting on Monday took place at 345 Park Ave., which houses, among other companies, the NFL's headquarters. CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma. The suspect, Shane Tamura, who the police said has a documented mental health history, played high school football.

The note also mentioned the National Football League, police said. The shooting on Monday took place at 345 Park Ave., which houses the NFL's headquarters.

Via the Associated Press:

Surveillance video showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6:30 p.m. carrying an M4 rifle, then marching across a public plaza into the building. Then, he started firing, Tisch said, killing a police officer working a corporate security detail and then hitting a woman who tried to take cover as he sprayed the lobby with gunfire. The man then made his way to the elevator bank and shot a guard at a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said. The man took the elevator to the 33rd floor offices of the company that owned the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person on that floor. The man then shot himself, the commissioner said. The building, 345 Park Avenue, also holds offices of the financial services firm KPMG.

Via the New York Times:

The slain officer, who was in uniform and working at the building in a security role, was identified as Didarul Islam, 36. An immigrant from Bangladesh, he had been with the department for three and a half years, Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference. Officer Islam and his wife had two children and were expecting their third, Ms. Tisch said.

Someone with known mental health issues got a gun and used it. Just another day in America. You have rage, a target (imaginary or otherwise) and enough money for an assault weapon. That's all you need to fuck things up and go out in a blaze of anger and resentment.

BREAKING: Mayor Eric Adams says the gunman who killed 4 at a Manhattan office building was targeting the NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator. — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2025-07-29T12:14:09.901Z

There’s going to be wall-to-wall coverage of the NYC midtown shooting. This mass shooting, which killed three and injured more, also happened today Gunman kills 3, injures 3 in mass shooting at Reno resort www.sfchronicle.com/tahoe/articl... — Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T02:23:58.938Z