Fox Flack Paul Mauro Accuses Mamdani Of Being Chinese Asset

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro, with more red-baiting on Fox not "news" this Saturday, accusing New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of being a Chinese asset while denying that's exactly what he was doing.

Mauro made an appearance on this weekend's Saturday in America host with former Trump spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany, and basically repeated some garbage we saw tossed out by Murdoch's other propaganda outlet, The New York Post, back on October about Mamdani, accusing TikTok of boosting his content over Cuomo.

Nevermind that Cuomo was a horrible candidate, or that TikTok wasn't the only social media platform Mamdani took advantage of.

Here's Mauro and McEnany using some criticism of Mamdani by Van Jones and David Axelrod -- who never fail to do what they can to undermine the left flank of the Democratic Party at every opportunity on CNN --as an excuse to play the "Democrats in disarray" card after the victories this past Tuesday, and to continue Fox's nonstop attacks on the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist that they continually try to portray as a "communist."

MCENANY: Paul, think that's an important sound bite, because as much as, you know, my good friend Jessica Tarlov, the Marie Harf, they're thrilled about the victories, to me to have Van Jones saying that in the wake of the victory and Axelrod in the wake of the victory, they're seeing something in the undercurrents that there may be this little division in the party, and Mamdani may not be good for them. MAURO: Yeah. Doesn't it feel like we're seeing the preview of a civil war inside the Democratic Party here? Because what's going on here with Mamdani is undeniably national. This is national news. To have a guy who is a democratic socialist, but who has said things that track directly to typical traditional communism, as in, "I have no problem with seizing the means of production." That's a quote. We all see what's coming here, and the Democrats are going to have to own him. And the Obama, Biden, even Kamala traditional Democrats that the country is used to did not see this guy coming. New York City did not see him coming. He came in overnight. Nobody knew his name. Overnight, all of a sudden, he was the favorite. That was TikTok. And I've said it before, I'm going to say it again. I don't think he's a witting Chinese asset. I'm not claiming that. But what I am saying is that his policies track far closer to Beijing than Washington.

MCENANY: Wow. MAURO: And there's a reason that TikTok was shoving him down the throats. It's come out now, the think tank has confirmed from their analysis that TikTok had gamed its algorithm to support him, to push him out... MCENANY: Wow. MAURO: ... so it's no surprise. Should it should be no shock.

MCENANY: Okay, that's fascinating. TikTok and Mamdani.

Expect more of this crap in the days to come from Fox along with doing their best to undermine every single move he makes as mayor from day one.