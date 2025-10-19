GOP Senator Goes Full Red-Baiting On No Kings Protests

These assholes have been demonizing the protests this weekend along with anyone sponsoring them, trying to label everyone participating or supporting them as terrorists and people who don't love the United States, and the red-baiting continued this Saturday when one the the contestants for dumbest member of the United States Senate, Markwayne Mullin, joined former Trump spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany to continue the flame-throwing on Fox.

It seems Mullin and his crack team of staffers have unearthed a flier that lists the Communist Party of the United States as one of the sponsors of the No Kings rally that took place in New York this Saturday.

Never mind that they're not even listed among the hundreds of sponsors on the national site, according to Mullin and McEnany, the sponsorship at one event means that the millions of people who participated across the country are now all "sponsored by the Communist Party."

This would almost be humorous if it weren't so dangerous and pathetic. Here's the exchange with Mullin and McEnany:

MCENANY: I want to get to the shutdown, but first I want to talk about this so-called No Kings protest. Your team exposed this and you found a poster. Apparently they're touting the Communists? MULLIN: Yeah, well, it's actually sponsored. If you look at their sponsorship of the no Kings rally, it says CPUSA, which is the Communist Party of the United States of America, and it actually has the same symbol that the old Soviet Union used to have on it. When my team first saw it, they looked at it and they said, is this for real? We research it and sure enough you can see it right there in the bottom left hand corner, where it says CPUSA. You're going, okay, there's a reason why Republicans are calling this an anti-American rally. It is exactly what it is. When you have the Communist Party that's sponsoring it, you're saying that's pro-America? Come on, give me a break. And you're protesting on the streets that President Trump made safe. You're protesting on the streets that President Trump has made it possible for you to actually walk outside. I mean, you're protesting President Trump who secured the border, who's lowered inflation, who's brought down gas prices, who's had morale in the in the military at the highest it's been. I mean you go through the optimistic outlook for the American people and they're saying that this is the first time they feel hopeful about it. He's ended eight wars. He's brought home the the the hostages in Israel and yet you still see signs out there, it says free Palestine? I mean, are you kidding? You can't make this stuff up. What are you exactly protesting other than your hatred towards President Trump and it's absolutely absurd and you had the Communist Party that's sponsoring you? MCENANY: Yeah, the Communist Party, USA. You see that there in that poster. And yet, your colleague in the Senate, the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said this. I want to play his remarks about this protest. SCHUMER: We are a democracy in America. We have no kings, despite the fact that Trump has even said he wants to become one. [...] Millions of Americans, millions will come together to say just that, that we don't want kings in America. I will join the marchers to celebrate what makes this country so great. MCENANY: So he's joining the marchers sponsored by the Communist Party? MULLIN: Right. Well, but look who's leading the party today. You have a socialist and a Marxist between Bernie Sanders and AOC. You have three individuals that were sworn in by the Quran who believes in the Sharia law, which is Tlaib, Omar and Jasmine Crockett. And so you think, and they're the five people leading it, and then you have Chuck Schumer that's going to literally march in a parade led by the Communist Party. But you know who's not marching in it? Hakeem Jeffries. Do you know who also hasn't supported Mamdani, who's an open communist that's gonna possibly be the mayor of this great city? It's Hakeem Jeffries. You know why? I 100 % believe he's setting up a run for 2028. I mean, who else is the party gonna go to, right? They're gonna recycle Hillary. They're gonna bring back Michelle Obama. They're gonna bring Kamala Harris, who says she's by far the most qualified candidate to ever run for president. I mean literally she said that with a straight face and so I 100 percent think Hakeem is at this point is looking at a 2028 run.

I don't know who he's confusing Jasmine Crockett with, but maybe all those brown people just look alike to him. I'm so tired of their lazy crap conflating Communism with Marxism and Socialism and demonizing all of it. Most of their voters would probably agree with the policy platforms of the Democratic Socialists if anyone ever actually bothered to explain to them just what those policies are.