Above, Cartoon voice actors read, "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

SkyDancing presents a 1970s Christmas Eve. So groovy!

Progressive Eruptions looks into their Italian family's tradition of the Feast of Seven Fishes. (Someday I must track down my provencal side of the family's tradition of the Thirteen Desserts.)

Fox Reviews Rock rounds-up new Christmas music.

The First Amendment to our Constitution suggests that whatever your belief system is (or isn't) is worthy of celebrating today, so have yourself a very secular day from all of us at Mike's Blog Round-Up.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).