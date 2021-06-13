Politics
'I Never Lied,' McEnany Swears, Because 'Faith' And 'God!'

Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Sunday that she never lied as White House press secretary because she believes in God.
While speaking to Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit, McEnany recalled that she had been asked if she would ever lie to the American people soon after taking the job as press secretary.

"And I said without hesitation, no," she remarked. "And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information."

McEnany complained that the press has attacked her by calling her a "liar."

"Our motto was this: offense only," she told the crowd. "Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies -- if I can use that word -- told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense."

McEnany went on to recount news reports that she claimed had been fabricated to damage former President Donald Trump.

She did not address the litany of lies that were reported by the news media during her tenure as White House press secretary.

In one article alone, Refinery29's Natalie Gontcharova detailed nearly two dozen of McEnany's falsehoods.

