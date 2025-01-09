AG Garland Will Release Election Subversion Report On Trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that he intends to release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on election subversion by President-elect Donald Trump but not a report on the mishandling of classified documents
Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
By David EdwardsJanuary 9, 2025

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that he intends to release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on election subversion by President-elect Donald Trump but not a report on the mishandling of classified documents.

In a motion filed before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Garland opposed Trump's effort to block the release of the reports. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, recently blocked the release of the reports until the court of appeals could review Trump's opposition to the reports' release.

Garland's 31-page motion, filed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, explained that Smith had transmitted both reports to the attorney general.

"As explained in more detail below, there is neither any need nor legal basis for an injunction," Boynton wrote. "The Special Counsel has already transmitted his Final Report to the Attorney General."

Boynton said that "Volume One relates to the Special Counsel's investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump relating to the 2020 presidential election (Election Case)." And "Volume Two relates to the Special Counsel's investigation and prosecution of defendants Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, as well as President Trump, relating to mishandling of classified documents (Classified Documents Case)."

"The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public," he added, "in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter."

But Boynton explained that Volume Two would not be released "to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira."

