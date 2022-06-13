AG Garland: 'We Are Watching The Hearings'

Attorney General made it clear that he - and his prosecutorial team - are watching the January 6th hearings.
By Red PainterJune 13, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland is a very soft spoken man who is very very careful about what he says - especially when it comes to anything related to Donald Trump or the January 6th insurrection. That is why this 16 second clip says SO much. He confirmed that not only is HE watching the hearings, but his team of prosecutors are as well. By choice, or because they were instructed, that is a big statement. How would he KNOW they are watching unless it was coordinated or told to him?

Here is exactly what he said: "I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live but I'll be sure I'll be watching all of it. I can assure you the January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings."

I AM and I WILL. Maybe not LIVE, but I will be SURE to watch all of it. And he ASSURES us that the prosecutors are watching ALL of the hearings. That is a lot of strong words.

Let's see if it leads to action.

Discussion

