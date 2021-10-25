Media Bites
Attorney General Garland Needs To Prosecute

Anyone who thumbs his or her nose at congressional subpoenas needs to be incarcerated.
By John Amato
34 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

When President Biden picked Merrick Garland to be his Attorney General, it was received well, though it was a big fat consolation prize after Garland was denied a hearing by Senate Republicans to replace Antonin Scalia.

Past presidential administrations refused to look back on previous ones, but the Trump administration was unlike any other administration in the history of this country.

For many years now, Republicans have refused to adhere to decades-long norms, including any form of bipartisanship. And now they are a morally bankrupt corrupt conspiracy cult, adhering to the Big Lie as an article of faith. That Big Lie led to the violent insurrection on January 6th.

Attorney General Merrick Garland must investigate and prosecute those who have broken the law and stained the Constitution.

Steve Bannon is the tip of the iceberg. Anyone who thumbs his or her nose at congressional subpoenas needs to be held accountable.

Max Boot writes, "That is the thorny dilemma confronting Attorney General Merrick Garland now that the House has voted to hold former Trump White House aide Stephen K. Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with an investigation of the events of Jan. 6. Whether or not the Justice Department prosecutes Bannon will signal whether Garland will remain content to target the rank-and-file terrorists who invaded the Capitol — to date some 650 suspects have been arrested — or whether he will go after the capos who incited the insurrection."

This isn't a game or a liberal wish list. US Capitol police officers were killed, many others injured and the US Capitol was ransacked.

It doesn't take a member of MENSA to realize that people at the heart of the January 6 insurrection thought they would be pardoned by Traitor Trump if they were caught up in any criminal investigations.

Only the Justice Department can properly investigate that type of criminality. And when appropriate, people who engaged in crimes against our democracy must be prosecuted vigorously and without hesitation, or violent attempts to tamper with election results will happen again.

