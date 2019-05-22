Stephen Colbert Is Thrilled That Merrick Garland Will Rule On Trump Appeal

Stephen Colbert is just tickled that Trump is appealing a ruling on a subpoena for his financial records -- because the case is going to the D.C. Circuit.

"That's huge — we are finally getting his financial records, and I have a strong feeling that we're going to find out that the whole time, Eric was just a shell corporation. 'You can't trust an Obama-appointed judge. Take it from me, a Putin-appointed president,' " he mimicked Trump.

"Trump promised to appeal this decision — and now comes the fun part Because the case is going to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is headed by -- drumroll please, Judge Merrick Garland."

"Merrick Garland is the judge Obama nominated to the Supreme Court in 2016, only to have his appointment shot down by Mitch McConnell. Now that guy's court gets to rule on Trump's financial records. Payback's a Mitch," Colbert said.

"I'm sure he'll be evenhanded."