Fox News Host Uses Japanese Internment Camps To Justify Trump Deportations

Fox News host Joey Jones argued that President Donald Trump should be able to use the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport immigrants because the law wasn't struck down when the U.S. used it for Japanese internment camps in World War II.

Jones made the remarks on Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend broadcast after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from using the law.

"You know, we spoke earlier with Jonathan Fahey, former acting director, and we're trying to understand, is this just taking issue with this law, this really old law, and the fact that's being used at all?" Jones opined. "Or is he taking issue with the way the Trump administration is interpreting it towards a gang or terrorist organization instead of a country?"

"He seemed to really think that this is more the latter," he continued. "But in any case, this is the same law that was used to justify the internment camps in World War II, and it didn't get struck down by the Supreme Court then."

"So they've had a long time to decide if this law is something the president should be able to use."