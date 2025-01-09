Fascists Hold 'Coronation Ball' To Celebrate Yambo's Crowning

Lie down with dogs, rise up with fleas!
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 9, 2025

A far-right publishing house that publishes the works of both old and new fascists is hosting a “Coronation Ball” at the Watergate Hotel to celebrate Yambo's second inauguration, featuring MAGA influencers and so-called New Right luminaries. Via HuffPost:

That the event’s title refers to Trump’s inauguration as a “coronation” — a word typically reserved for the crowning of kings and queens in monarchies — underscores the anti-democratic, authoritarian nature of the black-tie soiree.

“Celebrate the inauguration of Donald John Trump,” Passage Press tweeted Monday, the four-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Be there as NRX is introduced to the MAGA brain trust. Be there as MAGA meets the Tech Right.”

“NRX” stands for “neoreactionary” and is used as a shorthand for “the Dark Enlightenment,” a far-right movement whose adherents are often as explicit in their distaste for democracy as they are in their reverence for fascism and monarchism.

One of Passage Press’ biggest authors is Dark Enlightenment figurehead Curtis Yarvin. The former Silicon Valley programmer blogged for years under the pen name “Mencius Moldbug” before emerging as a kind of court philosopher for reactionary tech billionaires and prominent MAGA movers and shakers (including Vice President-elect JD Vance).

