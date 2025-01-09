Elon Musk Responds To Criticism With Offensive Slur

As of this writing, Joni Askola's tweet that so perturbed Elon Musk now has 154,000 likes.

Source: YLE

A Finnish man's critique of the billionaire Elon Musk seems to have gotten under the skin of the businessman-turned-political interloper. On Sunday morning the Finnish man, Joni Askola, posted his criticism on the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter before Musk bought the company. "Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action!" Askola's post read. Then, to Askola's surprise, Musk replied with an obscene, outdated slur. "F u retard", Musk wrote.

Askola did not respond to Musk, saying Musk would probably delete his account on X. He did share his opinion of Elon Musk though, calling him "pathetic."

Askola noted that he does not follow Musk on X, and didn't tag him in the post. "The fact he reacted was a surprise, but his style of reaction was not. He is a pretty pathetic person in my opinion. He's the most powerful man in the world and yet he yells at some random person like me in the middle of the night," Askola said. Usually, Askola uses his X account to assist Ukraine via the Estonian aid group Help99. "I gather followers on X, trying to get them to donate money for drones and SUVs," he explained.

F u retard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Oddly enough though, if you ask X's AI assistant Grok who's the biggest bullshitter on X it's Elon Musk whose name comes up.

UPDATE: Joni Askola is now raising money for Ukrainian forces by selling patches and t-shirts at help99.co