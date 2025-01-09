Jasmine Crockett Rips Scott Jennings For Racist 'DEI' Comments

CNN brought Scott Jennings on so he could insult a bunch of Black women on the air, and Jasmine Crockett and Stacey Plaskett were having none of it.

Jennings went after LA Mayor Karen Bass and LA fire chief Kristin Crowley and tried laying blame for the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, and both of the women on the panel along with host Abby Phillip looked like they were ready to kick Jenning's racist ass.

JENNINGS: And they signal priorities because also in California you might have recall a news story from last year there was some interest in the fire departments and the firefighters in California, and the interest was was that there were too many white men who were firefighters and we need to have a program in California to make sure we don't have enough white men as firefighters. So we have... (CROSSTALK) ... and I'm wondering now if your house is burning down, how much do you care what color the firefighters are. PHILLIP: You can respond and then... CROCKET: Listen, I am so tired... you know what, there was an article that just came out that said that actually the most educated demographic in this country right now is black women. So let, let me be clear, because you are a woman or because, because I know that some of the right has been sharing these photos of the fact that I believe that the fire chief may be a woman or something that has nothing to do with it. We are looking at qualifications. What diversity, equity and inclusion has always been about is saying, you know what, open this up. Don't just look at the white men. Open it up and recognize that other people can be qualified. And the fact that we want to, at a time when people are dying, decide that a country of immigrants is failing or people are dying because the same very people that built this country... because the last time I checked, y'all didn't say that anything was wrong with the White House. And I can promise you it was my ancestors that built the White House. So listen, if we have been good enough to build this country, we are good enough to serve and die overseas. We are good enough to serve in other ways, and the fact that people actually decide that they want to engage in public service, whether it's sitting in Congress or whether it's serving on the fire department or the police department should not be an issue. The fact is, stop trying to act as if only white men are the ones that are capable. Because right now you're sitting at a table with 3 very capable black women.

Jennings then lied and claimed that wasn't what he was doing, while doubling down on the DEI comments and then denying that climate change has anything to do with the fires.

JENNINGS: I'm not. I'm just simply saying that in a, as a matter of public policy in California, the main interest in the fire department lately has been in DEI programming and budget cuts, and now we have this really... PHILLIP: But, but Scott, are we really blaming the fire department, the people in the LA fire department? JENNINGS: I'm blaming the Democrats. PHILLIP: No, no, no, no, but the fire department right now, they are dealing with a historic fire, okay? JENNINGS: And they have terrible leadership. PHILLIP: That is that that is caused by climate... JENNINGS: I don't think that's true. PHILLIP: ...by the fact that it is extremely dry in the state of California and they are fighting it in hurricane tropical force winds in that state. So how is it anything to do with DEI? How is it anything to do with the fire department at all? They are doing their very best fire department is doing.

(CROSSTALK) PLASKETT: What is it the water that's the problem? It's the fire department is the problem? Is it a $17 million budget cut to an $800 million budget? I don't think that those are the issues that have caused this horrendous fire, the wildfires that are in California at this time. And to bring DEI into this so early, how long have we been talking and you already came in with the DEI? Oh my God, you didn't even give us ten minutes. JENNINGS: I mean if I were you I wouldn't want... if I were trying to defend California Democrats, I wouldn't want to hear me talk about it either, but the fact is this is this has been mismanaged from a public policy perspective. PHILLIP: I don't think this is about California Democrats, but I do think to the congresswoman's point, it's very telling that whenever you're talking about a woman, the fire chief being a woman or the mayor being a woman, it's always DEI. Why does DEI not ever come into play when you're talking about a white man? Why?

We all know why. Because they don't care about someone who isn't qualified being promoted or given a leg up if they've got money, or they're white, or they're male because that doesn't fit into the white male grievance structure they constantly feed their racist base.

And Jennings could care less about public policy. His job is to be a bomb thrower and start fights and insult Democrats as he did here.