Heritage Foundation Will Target Wikipedia Editors

The Heritage Foundation plans to 'identify and target' editors on Wikipedia according to Forward. The Heritage Foundation is concerned Wikipedia's alleged antisemitic content. Since the extreme right-wing think tank is the organization behind Project 2025, their concerns about "antisemitic content" might not be the real reason behind the campaign against Wikipedia editors. Call me cynical.

Forward reported that the Heritage Foundation is going to a lot of trouble to find out the identity of the volunteer editors of Wikipedia. The independent Jewish media outlet wrote:

"They plan to use facial recognition software and a database of hacked usernames and passwords in order to identify contributors to the online encyclopedia, who mostly work under pseudonyms. It’s not clear exactly what kind of antisemitism the Wikipedia effort, which has not been previously reported, is intended to address. But in recent months some Jewish groups have complained about a series of changes on the website relating to Israel, the war in Gaza and its repercussions."

Read the Report by Forward

This is not a drill. This is a text book example of how autocrats shut down any content outside the party's talking points.

The Heritage Foundation's plan to target Wikipedia editors is mind-blowing, go to Forward to read their entire report.

Guess Who Else Doesn't Like Wikipedia?

At 1230am on December, 24, 2024 (Christmas Eve) Elon Musk wasn't looking for Santa Claus, he was tweeting to his gazillon followers to stop donating to "Wokepedia." Musk tweeted:

"Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority."

According to The Mary Sue, this isn't Musk's first rodeo trolling Wikipedia. Last fall the co-President-elect said he'd buy "Wokepedia" for $1 billion...if they would "change their name to ‘Dickipedia’ for a minimum of one year."