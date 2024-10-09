Why Project 2025 Will Leave Hurricane Victims Stranded

As Hurricane Milton heads towards the West Florida Coast, imagine if hurricane victims could not count on the federal government for aid. If Trump's Project 2025 is implemented, this nightmare becomes a reality.
By RedStateRachelOctober 9, 2024

As Hurricane Milton heads towards the West Florida Coast, imagine if hurricane victims could not count on the federal government for aid. If Trump's Project 2025 is implemented, this nightmare becomes a reality. Hurricane Milton is predicted to be a Category Five storm, a once in 100 year hurricane. But if Trump is elected, his Project 2025 will make natural disasters even more of a nightmare.

Trump's Project 2025 Wants to Cut Disaster Assistance

Here are a few ways Trump's Project 2025 will make natural disasters worse.

Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership, pg. 674-5: “This industry’s mission emphasis on prediction and management seems designed around the fatal conceit of planning for the unplannable. That is not to say NOAA is useless, but its current organization corrupts its useful functions. It should be broken up and downsized.”

Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership, pg. 675: “Focus the NWS on Commercial Operations. Each day, Americans rely on weather forecasts and warnings provided by local radio stations and colleges that are produced not by the NWS, but by private companies such as AccuWeather.”

Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership, pg. 664: “The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) should be dismantled and many of its functions eliminated, sent to other agencies, privatized, or placed under the control of states and territories.”

Center for American Progress: “Relatedly, in its section on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Project 2025 proposes the agency increase the threshold for disaster declarations, thereby making it more difficult for states and localities—and, by extension, the families and businesses that call them home—to qualify for federal aid after disaster strikes.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon