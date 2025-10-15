Mike Johnson Kills Free Speech: 'Protesting Trump Means You Hate America'

The First Amendment is dead
By John AmatoOctober 15, 2025

During today's press gaggle, Speaker Johnson claimed that Americans exercising their First Amendment right to protest Donald Trump is now considered to be anti-American?

This is a cult.

Johnson is an anti-Speaker. His only function is to lay down like a dog and let Trump imbibe on his every scurrilous whim.

When did protesting against a wannabe King become a hate America activity?

JOHNSON: I encourage you to watch.

We call it the Hate America rally that will happen Saturday.

Let's see who shows up for that. I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters.

I bet you see Antifa types.

I bet you see the Marxist in full display, the people who don't want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic, and we do, and that's what we're here doing every single day.

And I will continue to come in every morning and tell the American people the plain and simple facts, because the facts are going to win the day here.

The American people are not stupid.

Yes, Americans are not stupid people except those supporting Trump's every sick predilection.

When did protesting against fascism become un-American?

When did having differing foreign policy views become anti-American?

When did having a different economic approach than Trump's yo-yo tariffs mean you hate America?

Speaker Johnson has abdicated his Congressional duties and their actual function in the House of Representatives.

