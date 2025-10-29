Mike Johnson On Trump ICE Purges: 'I'm Sure It Was Was Misportayed'

Mike Johnson feigned ignorance again when asked if he's ready to conduct "oversight" over the Trump administration after senior ICE officials being purged from their jobs for not deporting enough people.

At the same time as Johnson claimed to have no knowledge of the purging, he did cry that the media must have "misportrayed" the story.

Johnson has kept the House out of session and the only thing he seems to be working at is holding daily press conferences to whine about Democrats. The Speaker doesn't know anything about it, but still blames the media of misreporting the story.

Gotcha!

Q: What's your reaction to yesterday's purge of senior ICE officials from field offices throughout the country? Are you worried that that's going to result in less experienced leadership at ICE? And again, when is it time for Congress to do something about it? JOIHNSON: I don't know any of the details of that yet. I just heard about that. Literally, I was walking in, so I'm not going to comment on it until I find out the details. I know some of these things get misportrayed.

Asking Speaker Johnson about 'oversight," on Trump is like asking an Orangutan to speak Portuguese.

Conducting oversight on Trump is a non starter as the entire media knows, but rarely reports. Johnson will definitely hold hearings against President Biden's use of an autopen (as if Trump signed all 1500 January 6 pardons himself).

That's his biggest priority to date. Well, that and avoiding a vote on the Epstein files.

Not negotiating with Democrats to pass a funding package, or finding money for SNAP benefits. A freaking autopen. Any conspiracy the dregs of the country dig up, Johnson is all in.

Mike Johnson claims that Biden's pardons are "invalid on their face. I used to be a constitutional litigator. I would love to take this case and go into the court and make that way to set the precedent. You can't allow a president to check out and have unelected, faceless people… pic.twitter.com/DLpWsphSUq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

I'm surprised the media doesn't break out in laughter anytime someone asks Speaker Johnson about conducting "oversight,"