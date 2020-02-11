Trump Tweets Clip With Larry David Wearing A MAGA Hat

The first episode of this season's Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO had a hilarious gag of Larry David using Trump's MAGA hat as a people repellent when he didn't want someone around. And because Donald Trump is such a dope, he tweeted this clip last night with a surly biker about to fly into David, until he sees the dreaded red MAGA hat.

Source: Washington Post

The grainy 28-second video that appeared on President Trump’s Twitter account Monday was immediately recognizable to fans of Larry David and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

It was a recording of a scene from the Season 10 premiere in which David’s character de-escalates a confrontation with an angry biker by putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat. Thinking he’s in the presence of a fellow Trump supporter, the biker’s attitude completely changes, and he goes from screaming obscenities at David to giving him a gentle warning.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president tweeted alongside the uncensored video, which he pinned to the top of his Twitter profile for increased visibility.

People, however, were quick to suggest that Trump may have picked the wrong pop culture reference to tout his base. Many noted that the road rage scene is part of a running gag within the episode intended to mock the distinctive pro-Trump accessory, which David’s character calls “a great people repellent.”