Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Tweets Clip With Larry David Wearing A MAGA Hat

Apparently Trump was not clued in to Larry David wearing it as a people repellent.
By Ed Scarce
55 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The first episode of this season's Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO had a hilarious gag of Larry David using Trump's MAGA hat as a people repellent when he didn't want someone around. And because Donald Trump is such a dope, he tweeted this clip last night with a surly biker about to fly into David, until he sees the dreaded red MAGA hat.

Source: Washington Post

The grainy 28-second video that appeared on President Trump’s Twitter account Monday was immediately recognizable to fans of Larry David and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

It was a recording of a scene from the Season 10 premiere in which David’s character de-escalates a confrontation with an angry biker by putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat. Thinking he’s in the presence of a fellow Trump supporter, the biker’s attitude completely changes, and he goes from screaming obscenities at David to giving him a gentle warning.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president tweeted alongside the uncensored video, which he pinned to the top of his Twitter profile for increased visibility.

People, however, were quick to suggest that Trump may have picked the wrong pop culture reference to tout his base. Many noted that the road rage scene is part of a running gag within the episode intended to mock the distinctive pro-Trump accessory, which David’s character calls “a great people repellent.”

Twitter reactions:

And if you want to know how Larry David really feels about Trump, watch this.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Bernie Sanders Reacts To Larry David's Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Reacts To Larry David's Bernie Sanders

(ABC This Week) Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed delight over “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Larry David’s impersonation of him on “Saturday Night Live,” joking that he may invite the fellow Brooklyn native to join him on the campaign trail.
Oct 18, 2015
By Ed Scarce
Bernie Sanders Reacts To Larry David's Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Reacts To Larry David's Bernie Sanders

(ABC This Week) Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed delight over “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Larry David’s impersonation of him on “Saturday Night Live,” joking that he may invite the fellow Brooklyn native to join him on the campaign trail.
Oct 18, 2015
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.