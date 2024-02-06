Larry David Mocks Trump's Mugshot On 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

An Atlanta storyline proved an opportune time to mock Trump with a recreation of his infamous mugshot.

Source: The Wrap

Larry David was left in hot water by the end of the Season 12 premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The episode saw the writer/producer/comedian get arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, for inadvertently breaking the state’s voting laws after giving water to Auntie Rae (Ellia English). The episode, titled “Atlanta,” concluded with David’s mugshot, a recreation of Donald Trump’s infamous 2023 mugshot from his own Georgia arrest — spray tan and all!

Though the Atlanta storyline had been written into the season for quite some time, “Curb” executive producer Jeff Schaffer said the team added the joke homage to Trump’s arrest after the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“We were always going to Atlanta because of the that barbaric law that you can’t give anybody water or food when they’re in line for voting,” Schaffer told TheWrap. “When we were talking about stories, Larry said, ‘This law is insane. I think it’d be funny if I got arrested for that.’ ”

....

“It was honestly a byproduct of us having to wait around during the strike. It was perfect and now it looks like the whole thing was because of that and that was the last thing that happened,” Schaffer said.