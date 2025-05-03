Kim Jong-Trump: Big Cuts For You, Millions For My B-day Military Parade

Thousands of soldiers, helicopters, tanks and seven bands are planned for Trump’s taxpayer-funded birthday bash as he pushes massive cuts for the rest of us.
Kim Jong-Trump: Big Cuts For You, Millions For My B-day Military Parade
Credit: DonkeyHotey, via Flickr/Creative Commons license
By NewsHound EllenMay 3, 2025

On Friday, Donald Trump proposed slashing $163 billion in federal spending for the next fiscal year. The New York Times said it would cut “domestic spending to the lowest level of the modern era” and “eliminate a vast array of climate, education, health and housing programs, including some that primarily benefit the poor.”

On Thursday, Trump shrugged off the grim prospect of his tariffs causing empty shelves, bankruptcies and higher prices at Christmas by telling Americans their kids will have to make do with “two dolls instead of 30” and “maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”

But you know who plans to spare no taxpayer expense on himself? Birthday Boy Trump. His June 14th birthday coincides with both Flag Day and the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Associated Press obtained the Army’s detailed plans, as of April 29 and 30. AP noted that the original plans for the Army’s birthday celebration did not include a parade. But Trump has long salivated for a big military parade to honor himself. He canceled plans for one as too expensive in 2018, when it would have cost an estimated $92 million, AP pointed out. There’s no doubt the price tag would be quite a bit more now.

Now, while Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have already hobbled or destroyed so many of our public services and plan to cut even deeper, an expensive military parade seems more likely than ever.

The administration has already reached out to District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser about holding a parade “that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington,” according to AP.

The parade plans obtained by AP “call for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly a couple thousand civilians.”

All that would be followed by a concert and fireworks. I have no doubt Kim-Jong Trump will spare no taxpayer dollars in getting the Trump-tariff-endangered fireworks for this celebration.

Is there any doubt the day will be renamed “Trump Day?”

