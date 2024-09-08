Harris Goes To A Spice Shop, Fox News Gets Salty

While campaigning in Pittsburgh, Kamala Harris did a little shopping at a Penzey's spice shop. For those who might be unfamiliar with Penzey's, they are a spice company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The owner and CEO, Bill Penzey, has been a long time progressive who has adamantly opposed Felon Trump and his horde of MAGA trolls.

So, naturally, when Harris stopped at one of the Penzey stores, Fox just had to dedicate a whole segment to it, and getting really salty about it. This exchange between Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist and a Fox host had me roaring with laughter:

HEMINGWAY: It was so interesting with Kamala Harris. She puts off a pretty good first impression, I think for a politician, but her problem is that the more you see her and the more you see her in action, it seems to fade for a lot of viewers. And so, that Penzey's spice store visit is a great example. It was kind of a cringe-inducing thing. She also couldn't get her messaging right. She goes to a store known for bigotry and then says we want to move past divisiveness. And it just shows that she's not really maybe ready for this level of the playing field. FOX HOST: I got to show you, Lisa, this. The website here we showed you now, "Going forward, we would still be glad to have you as customers, but we're done pretending the Republican Party's embrace of cruelty, racism, COVID lies, climate change denial and threats to democracy are anything other than the risk they legitimately are. If you need us to pretend you are not creating the hurt you are creating, in order for you to continue to be our customer, I'm sad to say you might be happier elsewhere.

I'm not going to pretend to know what Fox's intentions were in running that segment, but I think that whatever it was, they are going to be in for a rude surprise.

Bill Penzey is not a stranger to controversy. He's also not one to back down. Case in point, shortly after Felon Trump was elected in 2016, Penzey let fly with an email where he left no doubt about where he stood. The MAGA morons went ballistic and started a boycott. Despite their tantrum, Penzey's business actually boomed.

And for those of you who might be wondering, Harris really did buy some stuff while at the store:

Kamala Harris just went to Penzeys Spices and bought Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 7, 2024

Speaking of which, I think it's time for me to do a spice run of my own. Oh, and Vice-President Harris, if you or your staff happen to read this, give me a call. We can exchange notes.