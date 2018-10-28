Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames 'Anti-Semitism From The Left' After Massacre At Jewish Synagogue

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday blamed "the left" for the rise in hate against Jews in America.

During a Fox & Friends conversation about the Friday shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11, co-host Pete Hegseth complained that conservatives are being demonized because the shooter was a right-wing bigot.

"It's all putting them down to raise themselves up," Hegseth said.

Campos-Duffy argued that Donald Trump's attacks on black athletes who protest systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem could unify after the synagogue shooting and spate of mail bombs targeting liberals.

"What struck me is something that we could all come around is the fact that we're all Americans," Campos-Duffy opined. "And one of the things I think President Trump has been very good about is really supporting our flag, uniting us around our patriotism, help up being proud about being Americans."

"I just think it's interesting," she continued. "That's something that he's actually been criticized for and that's something that we could use at this moment to unite us as Americans."

Hegseth predicted that media would cover the shooting "for one day and move on" after spending a week covering the mail bombs that targeted liberal public figures.

But Campos-Duffy shifted the conversation by blaming the "left" for violence against Jews.

"There is a rise in anti-Semitism," she interrupted. "And it's happening in Europe. That's something that hasn't been talked a lot about because it doesn't fit the narrative of the neo-Nazis that we see here, that fringe group here in America."

"And it's infecting our universities," Campos-Duffy continued, "is a very virulent anti-Semitism from the left. So if we're going to have the conversation about the rise in anti-Semitism, we need to talk about where it's being mainstreamed, which is in our universities and some of the fringe of the progressive side."