Fox Hosts Lose Their Tiny Minds Over Masks For Kids

Fox News hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth and Will Cain expressed outrage on Sunday because some children are required to wear masks at school.
By David

"They've been hurting the little guy from day one on this pandemic," Campus-Duffy said of Democrats. "Another example of that, by the way, is with the mask mandates."

"Protect the teachers! We must protect the teachers!" Hegseth said sarcastically.

"Ban the smiles from children," Campos-Duffy ranted. "Ban the laughter. They can't even hear each other."

"It's so cruel, so cruel what they've done to our children," she added. "It's child abuse. And at this point, we know that it's not making one iota of difference. It's just a way to make a point to extend this pandemic."

The Fox News host went on to complain that Democrats are "willing to use our children to make political points."

"It just makes me want to explode," Campos-Duffy revealed. "Let kids be kids."

"I agree," Hegseth replied. "Let 'em ride their bikes without helmets too."

