2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Campos-Duffy Attacks Kids Wearing Masks: 'It's So Many More Germs!'

The Fox & Friends host apparently believes kids are going to get sick from breathing their own germs.
By Heather
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

As we've discussed here previously, "Fox News and Fox Nation have ramped up their anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda" and are basically becoming a public health nuisance by continually spreading false information about the safety of coronavirus vaccines, as we see cases continue to rise in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, most of them in states that voted for Trump.

Now that the CDC has issued new guidelines for school reopenings, the anti-vaxx propagandists on Fox "news" have found something else to lose what's left of their collective minds over.

From CNN:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented.

As K-12 schools will have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the agency says it's still necessary to layer strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible -- people age 12 and older.

Students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school. For those who aren't vaccinated or aren't eligible, consistent, correct masking remains an important safety measure, the agency said.
[...]

While the vaccinated can go without a mask, the agency recommends unvaccinated people over the age of 2 wear masks when indoors.

After screeching about 2-year-olds being forced to wear masks, despite the fact that there aren't any children that young attending school, Fox & Friends cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy went after the CDC for the new guidance, and then basically said kids can get sick from their own germs:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Hand washing is good and actually I do like that schools have become a lot cleaner. I think it should be that way forever regardless of the pandemic, but, listen, there is going to be a revolt by parents if they try masking our kids again into the fall.

And the CDC is, a, not following the science but, b, they are ignoring parents who are seeing these statistics. I mean, you are more...a child who gets covid is 0.1% likely to be hospitalized. There is absolutely no reason to mask a child. It's so bad for them and it's so many more germs, by the way, with those masks.

Fox has been doing their best to get people to disrupt school board meetings over their latest drummed up fake "controversy," critical race theory, and now they're trying to disrupt them over covid safety precautions as well.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team