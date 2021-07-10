Campos-Duffy Attacks Kids Wearing Masks: 'It's So Many More Germs!'

As we've discussed here previously, "Fox News and Fox Nation have ramped up their anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda" and are basically becoming a public health nuisance by continually spreading false information about the safety of coronavirus vaccines, as we see cases continue to rise in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, most of them in states that voted for Trump.

Now that the CDC has issued new guidelines for school reopenings, the anti-vaxx propagandists on Fox "news" have found something else to lose what's left of their collective minds over.

From CNN:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. As K-12 schools will have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the agency says it's still necessary to layer strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible -- people age 12 and older. Students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school. For those who aren't vaccinated or aren't eligible, consistent, correct masking remains an important safety measure, the agency said.

[...] While the vaccinated can go without a mask, the agency recommends unvaccinated people over the age of 2 wear masks when indoors.

After screeching about 2-year-olds being forced to wear masks, despite the fact that there aren't any children that young attending school, Fox & Friends cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy went after the CDC for the new guidance, and then basically said kids can get sick from their own germs:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Hand washing is good and actually I do like that schools have become a lot cleaner. I think it should be that way forever regardless of the pandemic, but, listen, there is going to be a revolt by parents if they try masking our kids again into the fall. And the CDC is, a, not following the science but, b, they are ignoring parents who are seeing these statistics. I mean, you are more...a child who gets covid is 0.1% likely to be hospitalized. There is absolutely no reason to mask a child. It's so bad for them and it's so many more germs, by the way, with those masks.

Fox has been doing their best to get people to disrupt school board meetings over their latest drummed up fake "controversy," critical race theory, and now they're trying to disrupt them over covid safety precautions as well.