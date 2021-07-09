Tomi Lahren Goes Full Anti-Vaxer

Fox News and Fox Nation have ramped up their anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda. Of course.

It would be comical if these views weren't so dangerous.

On Fox Nation, wingnut Barbie claimed that all vaccines for COVID19 are not safe since they are not FDA approved.

Getting vaccines into the arms of the American people was the #1 agenda for the Trump administration, but since Biden is in charge that is no longer their mission statement.

Fox News and their right-wing media co-conspirators are now claiming that federal government efforts to get people vaccinated is a Marxist, communist, Nazi plot to control Americans.

Fox Nation host Tomato Limbic-Lobe claims the "mask police are now the "vaccine patrol."

Tammi said, "Yeah, nothing says “optional vaccination” quite like a government bureaucratic knocking on your door to inquire about your vaccination status, and then shaming you into getting it. The Left wants to defund police, but finds a vaccine patrol to be totally necessary — and not at all invasive on our rights, privacy, and property? Huh."

She continued, "Am I surprised the Biden administration will be launching such an intrusive and moronic effort? No. Does it disgust me? Yes. Will it go over well? No. Will it encourage me to get the jab? Hell to the no, no — and once again, for good measure, no."

"Vaccination is a personal choice, it’s not Joe’s dang business whether we choose to get vaccinated or not. And in fact, this communist-inspired approach will likely have the opposite effect these vaccine-pushers are hoping for," Traumatic Laughing stated.

During the first wave of the COVID outbreak in 2020, and after Joe Biden was elected president, the 'right-wing media militia' were trying to give Traitor Trump all the credit for the reopening of the country and wanted to name the vaccine after him.

Remember that?

Since the Biden administration has done so well in making vaccines available to the American population, these same wingnut political actors want to discard that idea and claim the Biden administration will hijack your medical information, force you to take the vaccines, and eventually become the arbiters of your healthcare including forcing you to become sterilized. Tommy has been vaccinated and takes free birth control thanks to the ACA. Don't believe a word that hypocrite says.