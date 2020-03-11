Tomi Lahren Puts Stepping On Heroin Needle Above COVID-19

Fox Nation has a conflict.

Like all Fox outlets, the conservative propaganda pay-for-view outlet considers California (home, they claim, of Trump's ENTIRE popular vote defeat) as an apocalyptic hellscape of nothing but homeless heroin addicts pooping on the street.

It's also the home of Tomi Lahren, a Fox Nation headliner.

So Tomi has to pretend that being a Cali girl means dodging drug needles on the street 24-7. And it's HER JOB to play down Donald Trump's failure to do any of his job.

But Tomi is a trooper. She dons a metallic zebra tube top, her fave hair extensions and gets to work! Transcript via Media Matters:

TOMI LAHREN (HOST): Look, I don't want to get coronavirus any more than the next guy, but where is the hysteria over the California business-as-usual homeless epidemic, complete with your standard trash, rats, needles and feces on our streets and beaches. I mean, Californians, let's put this in perspective, shall we? It's time for Final Thoughts. China is ground zero for the coronavirus epidemic, but with the way Californians are acting, you'd think Armageddon was coming. For starters, we've got 21 confirmed coronavirus cases on a cruise ship docked in Oakland Harbor, on which quarantined passengers are reportedly fighting over rotten food. Now, I'm not saying that doesn't sound absolutely miserable, and I'm definitely not saying those passenger should be allowed to mingle with the general public, but goodness gracious, when did Californians suddenly become concerned with vetting anyone for any reason? I mean, last Spring we averaged 100,000 apprehensions a month at our southern border, people from God knows where here for God knows what reason, but I believe our illustrious governor greasy called that a "manufactured crisis," am I right? ... But now, the sky is falling because we have a few dozen cases of coronavirus on a cruise ship? And now we have a shortage of masks, we have toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products flying off the shelves as people prepare for impending doom. Did y'all not wash your hands before? I'm actually rather disturbed it took a coronavirus outbreak to motivate people to practice basic hygiene. My goodness. Oh, and P.S., Californians -- if you're worried about hygiene, health and sanitation, I wouldn't leave your doorstep given the fact we have much, much bigger issues with cleanliness all across this wonderful state. We haven't always had a toilet paper shortage in the Golden State, but you'd think so, given the fact we have a rather serious issue with public defecation. And call me crazy, but I am far more concerned with stepping on a used heroin needle than I am getting the coronavirus, but maybe that's just me. Yeah, I do think we have far bigger problems in this state than a docked cruise ship and some coronavirus.