Tomi Lahren: Stay-At-Home Orders ‘Like Willful Slavery’

On April 23, the Fox Nation host called the shutdowns a “trial of communism.”

It’s time for this trial of communism to expire. #ReopenAmerica — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 24, 2020

On Monday, she called it “willful slavery” until, for some unexplained reason, she deleted the tweet. But not before The Daily Beast grabbed it:

The Daily Beast also caught her whining about the left “now shaming and demonizing Americans who simply want to reopen their businesses and get back to work.” As if shaming and demonizing is not Lahren’s entire schtick.

By the way, Lahren has been broadcasting from her new $700,000 home in Nashville that boasts three bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen. That's some slavery and communism she's suffering.