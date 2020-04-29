Politics
Tomi Lahren: Stay-At-Home Orders ‘Like Willful Slavery’

Likening COVID-19 shutdowns to communism wasn’t inflammatory enough for millennial hate monger Tomi Lahren, apparently. So she upped her game to calling it “willful slavery.”
By NewsHound Ellen
Tomi Lahren Image from: Crooks and Liars screen grab

On April 23, the Fox Nation host called the shutdowns a “trial of communism.”

On Monday, she called it “willful slavery” until, for some unexplained reason, she deleted the tweet. But not before The Daily Beast grabbed it:

lahren_tweet_042720.png

The Daily Beast also caught her whining about the left “now shaming and demonizing Americans who simply want to reopen their businesses and get back to work.” As if shaming and demonizing is not Lahren’s entire schtick.

By the way, Lahren has been broadcasting from her new $700,000 home in Nashville that boasts three bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen. That's some slavery and communism she's suffering.

