Scott Walker Criticizes 'Power-Hungry' Governors For Extending Stay-at-Home Orders

Scott Walker appeared with Faux News' Neil Cavuto to discuss how to reopen the nation. Walker started out accusing governors who have extended their states' stay at home orders due to continued high number of cases or, like Wisconsin, are seeing a new spike in new cases - usually thanks to Republicans playing politics with people's lives - are power hungry and are exceeding their authority.

This statement by Walker is breathtaking in its irony, since Walker is actually an expert in being power hungry and exceeding his authority. While governor, Walker regularly grabbed for more power, starting with creating a fake economic crisis as an excuse to take away constitutional rights from workers - an act he repeated over and over during his tenure.

These power grabs continued as he amassed more and more power and methodically diminished the system of checks and balances.

But then Walker really loses all touch with human decency.

Walker - who's never worked a day in his miserable life, much less ran a business - shared his "expertise" on how to restart the economy. Walker recommended to do it in phases, starting with manufacturing and construction - which just coincidentally happened to be two of his biggest donors. But to keep workers safe, he recommended closing the break rooms and lunchrooms and all but keeping workers chained to the machinery. Obviously, Walker has never been in a factory, much less worked in one, otherwise he would know how ludicrous an idea that is., There are seldom places for a worker to sit and the idea of trying to eat their lunches in spot is not only extremely unappealing but can also be hazardous to the workers' health, especially if they are working with chemicals. And if they are working with any sort of precision machinery, it could also cause damage to the machines themselves.

In some states, like Wisconsin, it's also redundant, since many manufacturers and construction companies were already deemed to be essential and never shut down.

All that does not take into account the probability that workers will decide that going back to a job that is below competitive page or minimum wage, is not worth risking their health and lives or those of their families.

Then again, Walker is merely expressing the common Republican viewpoint that workers are only there to be exploited, used to their limit and then callously discarded like so much garbage. It is also dismissive of the simple, irrefutable fact that Republicans have been the cause of almost every financial crisis in this country's history. Why the hell should we trust them to get us out of one or at least not make it worse?