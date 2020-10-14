Fox News Host: Wearing COVID Masks Turns Kids Into Chinese Communists

Fox and Friends continues to lead the way in hosting commentators that spread disinformation and lies about the severity of Covid19 and the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Rachel Campos-Duffy staunch Trump support earned her a Fox Nation show.

Campos-Duffy is using it now to defend Trump's push to reopen all schools, by claiming children don't transmit Covid 19 or get sick, and that wearing masks for protection has not been proven.

Who knew wearing masks turned you into a Chinese communist?

After playing a clip from her show Campos-Duffy said, "We know China has used Covid-19 to reinforce control over population because communism requires submission and compliance."

In keeping with the Trump administration, who recently claimed China purposefully infected the United States and the world with COVID, Campos-Duffy claims China purposely infected their own population to make them more submissive.

Campos-Duffy continued, "I’m worried because so many of the rules that even my children who are going to school, I see they wear masks outside when I pick them up.”

Fox and Friends was all too happy to transmit this very dangerous and conspiratorial opinion. It is a direct assault on our kids, their family members, and their friends.

"We know the science doesn't back this up," she said which is a lie.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt sat mute.

Campos-Duffy continued by indicating that the Trump administration is purposefully controlling our kids and she's worried about them.

Campos-Duffy ranted, "I feel like some of the things we're doing to them is cruel. I think that it is reinforcing submission to government and it’s creating a lot more fear than is necessary for children who we know are not super-spreaders and have more of a chance of dying of the flu than they are of Covid. And so, I’m just very worried about this. I want us, Ainsley, to come out of this pandemic looking like Americans. Not Chinese. And we need to keep that in mind that these rules that we have, this environment that we are creating, is affecting childhoods. And it’s affecting the formation of our children."

Listening to her I was wondering if she thought Pres. Obama was in charge now because that would've been a typical refrain from conservatives. You know, Obama is an authoritarian ruler who legislates by Executive Order and now wants to control our children like communist China does.

As Ken Meyer notes, "Contrary to Campos-Duffy’s claims, there’s a multitude of studies warning that children can transmit the virus asymptomatically."