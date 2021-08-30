Bernie Sanders: 'Vote No' In CA-GOP Recall On September 14

Sen. Bernie Sanders produced a 30-second ad imploring California's voters to vote No in the upcoming Republican recall vote. California Republicans can't win the governorship honestly, so they resort to shenanigan recalls.

Sanders explained if we want real progress on climate change, guaranteed health care and immigration reform, then we need to vote no to stop the likes of a Larry Elder wingnut being put in charge of the great state of California.

Sen. Sanders, "The last thing we need is that some right-wing Republican governor in California. The September 14 recall of Gov. Newsom is a boldfaced Republican power grab. Don't let it happen!"

If the recall is successful, COVID will be allowed to spread throughout the state unimpeded just like it has in Florida and Texas and anti-vax/maskers will rule the roost.

Please do not let California be turned onto COVID hot zones like Texas and Florida are because of Republican leaders refuse to adhere to actual science regarding this pandemic.

Every registered voter in California is receiving a mail-in ballot, so this is an easy vote to take part in. Follow the simple directions, mark NO on the ballot, sign and date the outside of the envelope and put it in the mail.

Easy peasy.