Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bernie Sanders: 'Vote No' In CA-GOP Recall On September 14

Senator Sanders produced a video to vigorously support Governor Gavin Newsom and to stop the state from becoming another Texas.
By John Amato

Sen. Bernie Sanders produced a 30-second ad imploring California's voters to vote No in the upcoming Republican recall vote. California Republicans can't win the governorship honestly, so they resort to shenanigan recalls.

Sanders explained if we want real progress on climate change, guaranteed health care and immigration reform, then we need to vote no to stop the likes of a Larry Elder wingnut being put in charge of the great state of California.

Sen. Sanders, "The last thing we need is that some right-wing Republican governor in California. The September 14 recall of Gov. Newsom is a boldfaced Republican power grab. Don't let it happen!"

If the recall is successful, COVID will be allowed to spread throughout the state unimpeded just like it has in Florida and Texas and anti-vax/maskers will rule the roost.

Please do not let California be turned onto COVID hot zones like Texas and Florida are because of Republican leaders refuse to adhere to actual science regarding this pandemic.

Every registered voter in California is receiving a mail-in ballot, so this is an easy vote to take part in. Follow the simple directions, mark NO on the ballot, sign and date the outside of the envelope and put it in the mail.

Easy peasy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team