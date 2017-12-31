Trump Suggests He Fears Democrats Will Take Congress And 'Totally Kill The Great Wealth' I Created

By David
President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that he was concerned that Democrats could take control of Congress and "totally kill" the "great wealth" that his administration has taken credit for creating during its first year.

In a series of tweets, the president seemed to be responding to reports that Democrats have a decent chance to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

As The Washington Post recently noted, "the Dow actually did better" during President Barack Obama's first year in office than it has done under Trump.


