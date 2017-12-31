Trump Suggests He Fears Democrats Will Take Congress And 'Totally Kill The Great Wealth' I Created

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that he was concerned that Democrats could take control of Congress and "totally kill" the "great wealth" that his administration has taken credit for creating during its first year.

In a series of tweets, the president seemed to be responding to reports that Democrats have a decent chance to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future - and just beginning! https://t.co/9TzSC8F8vY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election. People are much better off now not to mention ISIS, VA, Judges, Strong Border, 2nd A, Tax Cuts & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

As The Washington Post recently noted, "the Dow actually did better" during President Barack Obama's first year in office than it has done under Trump.