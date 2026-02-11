Trump’s SuperPredator Billionaires Step Outta The Shadows

By Cliff SchecterFebruary 11, 2026

For years, we’ve been sold a comforting fairy tale: America’s worst predators come in different species. There are those predators; sex traffickers, monsters, villains in Netflix docs. And these predators; respectable ones in fleece vests who “optimize” companies, “disrupt” democracy, and somehow always end up with your pension in their carry-on.

The truth is much simpler and more wicked: when you believe rules are for other people, you stop distinguishing between crimes. People become inputs. Bodies become commodities. Democracy an inconvenience. Monopolies fund ICE. Billionaires sponsor child rape.

Donald Trump isn’t a lone wolf. He’s a front man. Behind him—all around him—Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Howard Lutnick, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg...Superpredators. And of course, tying them all together, there was Jeffrey Epstein...They’re like the vampires in a Blade comic. We’re fighting a hidden, decadent, and parasitic criminal underworld that manipulates society. Corporate corruption on an unbelievable scale. A degenerate subculture operating in modern techno-vulture-capitalism.

