Trump Will 'Take A Look' Into Deporting Elon Musk

The public fight between former co-president Elon Musk and Donald J. Trump has escalated. While Elon is out there threatening to primary any Republican who voted for the GOP's big, hideous bill, Trump has his sights on Rep. Thomas Massie for not supporting the bill. Elon said he's donating to Massie's reelection campaign. Massie easily won the 2024 GOP primary with 76% of the vote, but now Trump is targeting him with a vengeance because he dared to criticize his bill.

"Are you going to deport Elon Musk?" a reporter asked Trump.

"I don't know," Donald said. "I think we'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon, you know? You know what DOGE is?"

"DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," he continued. "Wouldn't that be terrible?"

"He gets a lot of subsidies, Peter," he said. "But Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated. And you know what? When you look at it, who wants — Not everybody wants an electric car."

"I don't want an electric car," said the man who turned the White House lawn into a Tesla dealership. "I want to have maybe gasoline, maybe electric, maybe a hybrid, maybe someday a hydrogen."

"If you have a hydrogen car, it has one problem," he said. "It blows up, you know?"

This morning on Truth Social, Trump targeted Musk again.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," he wrote. "It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," he added. "No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

Meanwhile, on the Bad App, the Twitter addicted billionaire is not letting go, writing, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

And this:

Removal of funding for enforcement of federal contempt of court orders is the actual crux of this spending bill.



This is nominally aimed at removal of illegal immigrants, but obviously also enables many other abuses of power by the President.



Should this be allowed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

I don't know about y'all, but I want them both to lose this fight.