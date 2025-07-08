Fox's Tarlov Pisses In Cohosts' Punchbowl, Again

Jessica Tarlov's cohosts on this Monday's The Five really didn't want to hear about what's actually going on at these Trump Gulags across the country.

The liars on Trump's propaganda network have to keep pretending that all of the really shameful, cruel, criminal stuff going on with these roundups and the way people are being treated in these ICE detention centers isn't happening, because most Americans who aren't cruel heartless demons don't actually like what's going on when they hear about it and understand what's happening.

During yet another segment that started with them bashing Democrats as supposedly being out of touch on the subject and pretending that Trump is still polling well on the issue, and trying to paint Democrats as the ones being the extremist, rather than Trump and Miller, Tarlov noted that Trump might be willing to negotiate on the issue of immigration, but that's never going to happen as long as Stephen Miller is in the White House and running the show -- with Miller, it's mass deportations of everyone no matter what -- before pointing out that Trump's polling numbers are sinking, and discussing what's been going on at a San Antonio detention center, where there have been a flurry of 911 calls coming from inside the facility.

TARLOV: And a lot of these people, black and brown Americans, on the immigration issue, certainly supported Donald Trump, but his approval rating on those issues has been going down steadily since they've seen what this is. Quinnipiac 41% approval, 57% disapproval, only 39% approval on deportations. And what they're hearing is that stories of how people are being picked up from things like immigration court, Home Depots. There was a story about a San Antonio area ICE detention center, a huge spike in 911 calls from people who have been detained there reporting increased suicide attempts and sexual abuse. What is going on with this immigration policy is not what people showed up on November 5th for. I know there are some folks out there. There are pictures of those grannies that had those signs that says mass deportation now.

Which apparently shocked her cohost Greg Gutfeld, who actually seemed legitimately concerned by what she said for once rather than making jokes about it.

GUTFELD: What about... you bring up something as charged as sexual abuse. Who is causing the sexual abuse? Is it the people that run the, so the people running the detention center are raping the detainees. TARLOV: You've never heard of that happening or that... GUTFELD: I want to be clear that you're... that's what you're alluding to. TARLOV: That's what the report said. GUTFELD: So people that are running the detainee center are sexually abusing them. TARLOV: I don't have video of what was happening. I just know that they are seeing an increased amount of 911 calls saying that people...

Of course, their cohort Jesse Watters did his best to dismiss it, and accused Biden of running "the largest sex trafficking operation in world history" because of how many people entered the country while he was in office, before dismissing the poll numbers as being wrong and going on an unhinged rant in defense of the poor picked on ICE agents.

So deflect, attack and change the subject. Gutfeld actually came back to the sexual assault accusations and said he was going to "look into it" as he closed out the segment following Watters' rant.

I'm not holding my breath that we'll see any in depth "reporting" from Gutfeld anytime soon since this past week he was yucking it up on why on why "gator gitmo" is supposedly "genius." He's a horrible excuse for a human being just like most of the people who work for his network.

If he means it, he can go read the report from Wired here: ‘They're Not Breathing’: Inside the Chaos of ICE Detention Center 911 Calls.

The reports of the overcrowding and life threatening lack of medical attention far outweigh the number of calls of sexual assault, but all of it is inhumane, cruel, and torture.