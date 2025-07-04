Fox Host Upset Newsom 'Switched The Narrative' On ICE Raids

Fox's Trace Gallagher straight up lied about what's going on in California and across the country during their coverage of the House voting on Trump's "big beautiful" turd of a bill this Wednesday evening. They can't defend the indefensible, and they know people don't actually like these ICE thugs going around snatching up people from churches and their workplaces, so they have to pretend it's not happening.

CA Gov. Newsom has been hitting back against Trump hard lately, questioning his mental competence, and giving a very good speech about the cruelty of these ICE raids and who is being snatched off the streets last month, which, of course, has had all of the talking heads on Fox's panties in a knot, since they're more than happy to keep pushing the lie that the only ones being kidnapped by ICE are gang members and criminals.

Gallagher was joined by former Fox host turned candidate for California governor, Steve Hilton and CA US Attorney Bill Essayli, and told this whopper while harping that Republicans hadn't all gotten in line and voted for Trump's budget bill yet.

GALLAGHER: I mean, you look at the border stuff, you look at where you're trying to fight the good fight in California to make sure that, you know, we can get the worst of the worst out, fighting against these sanctuary policies. There have been so many crimes committed against people. Who are residents, legal residents of California, and the goal is to... and they've switched the narrative. So that's the whole thing is you're not only fighting things like this, but you're fighting the narrative here in California about, you know these illegal immigrants being, oh they're just, you know, like Gavin Newsom says, old ladies walking down the street are being grabbed and thrown in the back of a car and taken away never to be seen again. That's just not the truth. ESSAYLI: It's not true. The president campaigned exactly on the priorities that you just discussed. The American people elected a majority in the House to deliver, to help the president deliver on that agenda.

It is absolutely true and Democrats need to keep hammering them with story after story about every individual they snatch off the streets, every person they send to be tortured in prison, every American citizen they kidnap, and every single person they allow to die while in custody.

Trump and ICE Barbie think this whole thing is some big joke. Well, it's not appealing to most sane Americans, and it's not going to get any more popular as more people realize what's going on. Fox can continue to lie about it, but they can't stop the reporting going on at the local level and people witnessing what's going on with their own eyes.