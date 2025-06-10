Grandpa Trump Forgot Gavin Newsom Was Governor In 2020

During an Invest in America event Monday, Trump forgot that Governor Gavin Newsom was in office in 2020 when he was asked why he changed his mind about never calling up the National Guard unless requested to do so.

Trump said he changed his mind because Gavin Newsom is an incompetent governor. Newsom was elected in November 2018, and sworn in January 2019.

Trump now admits he is purposely breaking the law by sending in the National Guard to Los Angeles, California with his comment about Newsom.

Reporter: In 2020, when you were talking about unrest in American cities, you said, quote, We have to go by the laws. We can't call in the National Guard unless we're requested by a governor. What changed now? Why is this situation different to not consult with Governor Newsom about? TRUMP: Well, the biggest change from that statement is we have an incompetent governor. So I talked about governors, but I didn't talk about he's an incompetent governor. Look at the job he's doing in California. He's destroying one of our great states. And if I didn't get involved, if we didn't bring the guard in and we would bring more in if we needed it, because we have to make sure there's going to be law and order. You had a disaster happening and they now admit it was a disaster.

Trump has no power on the state level and thus cannot interfere with any state Governor no matter how much he hates them.

Trump had to go back to the early 1800's to dig up a semblance of a fascist rationale to use the US military on US soil.

However, Demented Donald didn't even use that stupid law, instead illegally calling them up anyway. Trump needs diversions to soft pedal and divert attention away from his disastrous tenure, so the hate-filled Stephen Miller did his dirty work. Breakup with Elon Musk? Big Beastly Bill? No problem, let's incite some riots in LA and call in the National Guard and Marines without the consent of the governor of the state of California. Then no one will be paying attention to him kicking poor folks out of Medicaid or taking food out of the mouths of hungry children.

Trump pardoned actual insurrectionists on January 6th, who attacked the US Capitol in his name. So he can GTFO with his claims of law and order and take his little dog Homan with him too.