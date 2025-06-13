Judge: Trump Nationalizing CA’s National Guard Was Unlawful

Trump has already appealed this ruling from US District Judge Charles Breyer.
By Red PainterJune 13, 2025

Breaking news regarding Trump's horrific move of nationalizing the California National Guard to act his own personal Gestapo. A federal judge ruled that Trump "unlawfully federalized" members of California’s National Guard and ordered him to return control of the troops to the state of California.

The ruling comes from US District Judge Charles Breyer and is a huge win for democracy and for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who actually sued Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth earlier this week.

In the 36-page ruling, the judge wrote: “[Trump's] actions were illegal – both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith."

At a news conference shortly after the ruling came out, Governor Newsom said:

“I hope it’s the beginning of a new day in this country. Where we push back against overreach. We push back against these authoritarian tendencies of a president that has pushed the boundaries, pushed the limit, but no longer can push this state around.”

He also directly mocked Trump for his stupid vanity parade, calling it “a vulgar display of weakness” and compared it to the type of event “dictators around the world that are weak” have. He even asked “How weak do you have to be to commandeer the military to fete you on your birthday in a vulgar display of weakness. That’s Donald Trump.”

About the court ruling? Breyer is pausing it until noon Friday.

The Justice Department has already filed a notice of appeal.

Meaning: This is not over. There could be a stay issued. It could go to the State Appeals Court. Then it could go all the way to the Supreme Court. But for now, Trump 0, Newsom 1.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon