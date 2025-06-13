Judge: Trump Nationalizing CA’s National Guard Was Unlawful

Breaking news regarding Trump's horrific move of nationalizing the California National Guard to act his own personal Gestapo. A federal judge ruled that Trump "unlawfully federalized" members of California’s National Guard and ordered him to return control of the troops to the state of California.

The ruling comes from US District Judge Charles Breyer and is a huge win for democracy and for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who actually sued Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth earlier this week.

In the 36-page ruling, the judge wrote: “[Trump's] actions were illegal – both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith."

At a news conference shortly after the ruling came out, Governor Newsom said:

“I hope it’s the beginning of a new day in this country. Where we push back against overreach. We push back against these authoritarian tendencies of a president that has pushed the boundaries, pushed the limit, but no longer can push this state around.”

He also directly mocked Trump for his stupid vanity parade, calling it “a vulgar display of weakness” and compared it to the type of event “dictators around the world that are weak” have. He even asked “How weak do you have to be to commandeer the military to fete you on your birthday in a vulgar display of weakness. That’s Donald Trump.”

About the court ruling? Breyer is pausing it until noon Friday.

The Justice Department has already filed a notice of appeal.

Meaning: This is not over. There could be a stay issued. It could go to the State Appeals Court. Then it could go all the way to the Supreme Court. But for now, Trump 0, Newsom 1.