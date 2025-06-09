Newsom Will Sue Trump Administration Over National Guard Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against threats of arrest by Trump administration officials, remaining defiant as he oversees clashes between law enforcement agents and protesters in Los Angeles while overseeing a legal strategy to stop the federal government. Via NBC News:

Trump’s "border czar," Tom Homan, warned Saturday that immigration operations and the presence of federal personnel would continue in the city despite criticism from Democratic leaders who've warned it could further escalate protests.

He threatened arrest for anyone who obstructs the immigration enforcement effort, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — though he acknowledged that neither yet had "crossed the line." “I’ll say about anybody,” Homan said. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

In an interview for MSNBC with NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff, Newsom called Homan's bluff, urging him to "just get it over with" and move ahead with the arrest. “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me,” Newsom said. “That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go."