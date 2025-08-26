LOL Trump Threatens To Sue California Over Redistricting

Of course, with President PawPaw, you never know what’s a wannabe-king delusion and what’s real. But Trump’s latest concept of a plan proves that democracy is nowhere near front of mind in his elderly brain.

Via The Washington Post:

Asked by a reporter whether his administration might challenge California’s newly passed bills, Trump, using a derogatory nickname for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), said: “Well think I’m going to be filing a lawsuit pretty soon. And I think we’re going to be very successful in it.” “We’re going to be filing it through the Department of Justice. That’s going to happen,” Trump said after signing executive orders in the Oval Office.

I checked the transcript. PawPaw Trump did not say why he thinks what California did is illegal. And it’s not just because he’s old and ignorant AF. No doubt a big reason is Newsom’s hilarious mockery of Trump and his lickspittles on social media. Also, it’s almost certainly because California’s redistricting doesn’t favor his own thin-skinned self.

Autocratic snowflake Trump seems to have forgotten that Texas just enacted similar legislation at his request and in a much less democratic fashion.

More from WaPo (with my emphases):

This month, Trump urged Republicans in Texas to aggressively redraw maps to their advantage ahead of the 2026 midterms, arguing that Republicans are “entitled” to five more seats in Congress. The Trump-backed map passed last week, creating five more U.S. House districts in Texas that favor Republicans. California’s legislation, signed by Newsom last week, requires voters to approve changes to the state’s congressional map in a special election that the legislature set for November. California has more hurdles in its process than in Texas because the state constitution requires that an independent nonpartisan panel draw its congressional maps.

California Republicans have already sued and asked the state Supreme Court to pause the redistricting legislation.

But if there’s one thing Trump can’t stand, at least as much as ridicule or disloyalty, it’s not being at the center of attention. If only we had the luxury of ignoring him.