Clueless Steve Hilton Claims California Already Rigged Midterms

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton, who is now ineptly running for governor, defended Texas's immoral redistricting plans before the midterm elections by blaming California for stealing congressional seats.

Gavin Newsom's impressive press conference on Thursday prompted Hilton to run to Fox News and ridiculously bash Newsom. Hilton then lied that the state he's proposing to govern had already committed election fraud.

HILTON: Well, of course, like everything else that Gavin Newsom touches, a disaster and a fake and a phony, because what he's saying there is a total lie. He's saying that his scheme to steal power back from the people and write the maps to suit Democrats is responding to Texas. That's not true at all. It's a complete lie. California started this. They've been rigging the districts in California for years. If we had fair representation in California, we'd have another 12 House seats for Republicans today. He's already stolen 12. He wants another six. It is all about his presidential ambition. And by the way, I'm running for governor, because while he's focused on his next move, his state is falling apart.

California follows the law precisely and only redistricts after a census is taken. The last one was in 2021.

Texas is trying to steal congressional seats immorally and unethically to try and hold on to their House majority after the 2026 midterms.

California is a solid blue state. Trump only won 38% of the vote. The idea that Republicans would have controlled 12 more seats is more than laughable.

Hilton, like the MAGA cult, lies when his lips are moving.