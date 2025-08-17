Fox Calls Newsom 'Childish' For Mocking Trump In All Caps

So being a national embarrassment when you're president is perfectly fine, but don't dare mock it if you're a governor. As we've discussed here, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trolling the hell out of Trump lately, and he did it again after Trump was steamrolled by Putin during their so-called "summit" this Friday.

TRUMP JUST FLED THE PODIUM WITH PUTIN — NO QUESTIONS, NOTHING! TOTAL LOW ENERGY. THE MAN LOOKED LIKE HE’D JUST EATEN 3 BUCKETS OF KFC WITH VLAD. IS HE AFRAID THE PRESS WILL ASK ABOUT ME??? (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR) AND THE FACT I "STOLE THE CAMERAS" THIS WEEK WITH “THE MAPS”?… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

This didn't sit too well with Fox News @ Night host Trace Gallagher and his guest Liz Benichou, who attacked Newsom for the tweet and called him "childish."

GALLAGHER: Gavin Newsom meantime posting this on X Liz, using all capitals, of course, trying to mock Trump, use Trump's style. He's been doing this for a while now. He says, "Trump Trump just fled the podium with Putin, no questions, nothing. Total low energy. The man looked like he'd just eaten 3 buckets of KFC with Vlad... Admit it, Donny J... you're terrified because this was the worst week of your life because of me, Gavin C Newsom." I think he's trying to be funny. I think, I mean, I don't know what he's trying to do, but it comes across as childish and what... are you're the governor of the biggest state in the union. What are you doing? BENICHOU: Honestly, I feel like he's trying so hard to be Trump, but he's coming off like Kanye West. He seems absolutely insane. California has been run to the ground under Gavin Newsom and he's so focused on his 2028 presidential election that he's completely forgetting the homeless crisis, the unemployment in California. He has gone off the rails and he's just looking crazy.

Apparently he's doing something right since it's getting under these Trump lemmings' skin.

UPDATE: Newsom's press office responded to Gallagher.