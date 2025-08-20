Republicans Beg CA Supreme Court To Delay Newsom Redistricting

Oh noes! California Republicans are very sad and asked the state Supreme Court to pause Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting legislation to give the public time to review the proposal. Via Axios:
The Monday lawsuit escalates the nationwide partisan redistricting battle, kicked off by President Trump pushing for redistricting in Texas.
"Republicans are filing a deeply unserious (and truly laughable) lawsuit to stop Americans from voting? We're neither surprised, nor worried," Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the governor's office, said in a statement.
Driving the news: The lawsuit argues that the legislation's timeline undermines the state constitution's 30-day rule for public review.
"Instead of a months-long transparent and participatory process overseen by an independent citizens redistricting commission for such a sensitive matter, the public would be presented with an up or down vote on maps unilaterally prepared in secret by the Legislature," the lawsuit said.
Who would do such a thing? Why, REPUBLICANS, again and again and again!
Democratic lawmakers planned to pass a package of bills in the "Election Rigging Response Act" on Thursday, ahead of a Nov. 4 special election. GOPers argue that the legislature can't act on the bills until Sept. 18.
Oh, they do hate it when Democrats use their own tactics against them.