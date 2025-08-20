Republicans Beg CA Supreme Court To Delay Newsom Redistricting

They just get so upset when Democrats do what was done unto them!
By Susie MadrakAugust 20, 2025

Oh noes! California Republicans are very sad and asked the state Supreme Court to pause Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting legislation to give the public time to review the proposal. Via Axios:

The Monday lawsuit escalates the nationwide partisan redistricting battle, kicked off by President Trump pushing for redistricting in Texas.

"Republicans are filing a deeply unserious (and truly laughable) lawsuit to stop Americans from voting? We're neither surprised, nor worried," Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the governor's office, said in a statement.
Driving the news: The lawsuit argues that the legislation's timeline undermines the state constitution's 30-day rule for public review.

"Instead of a months-long transparent and participatory process overseen by an independent citizens redistricting commission for such a sensitive matter, the public would be presented with an up or down vote on maps unilaterally prepared in secret by the Legislature," the lawsuit said.

Who would do such a thing? Why, REPUBLICANS, again and again and again!

Democratic lawmakers planned to pass a package of bills in the "Election Rigging Response Act" on Thursday, ahead of a Nov. 4 special election. GOPers argue that the legislature can't act on the bills until Sept. 18.

Oh, they do hate it when Democrats use their own tactics against them.

California Democrats' proposed new boundaries for U.S. House districts would make five Republican-held seats more likely to be won by Democrats, an attempt to offset gains Republicans hope to make by redrawing maps in Texas. nyti.ms/4oEZPK0

The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2025-08-18T21:48:54.006Z

"House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has declined to oppose a Texas gerrymandering effort that could maintain Republicans' control of Congress. Still, he has insisted that a similar move by Democrats in California was an 'illegal power grab'."

David Roberts (@volts.wtf) 2025-08-18T21:01:33.236Z

Newsom’s mid-decade push to redistrict California and counter Texas Republicans. Trump’s BLS pick E.J. Antoni under scrutiny. Tariff-driven inflation climbing despite Trump’s claims of perfection. For this week’s top stories explained, start here.

George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 2025-08-15T22:03:15.974Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon