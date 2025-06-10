Gavin Newsom: Trump Is A Stone Cold Liar

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told MSNBC on Sunday night, that Trump is a "stone cold liar" after he claimed he told him about using the National Guard in Los Angeles.

Gavin said many times over that Trump is acting like a dictator and inflaming the protestors and the conditions dealing with the outrage caused by Tom Homan's masked thugs.

SOBOROFF: He continues to as always hit you hard publicly just ten minutes ago he put out another truth social telling you and the mayor to apologize to the people of Los Angeles. You guys go at it pretty hard publicly but I know you talk privately. Have you spoken in the last couple of days to the president about any of this? NEWSOM: Yeah we know we talked for almost 20 minutes and he barely this issue never came up. I kept trying to talk about LA want to talk about all these other issues. We had a very decent conversation. SOBOROFF: When was this? NEWSOM: This was late Friday night about 1.30 plus his time. After the protest that started. After the protest and he never once brought up the National Guard. He's a stone-cold liar. SOBOROFF: He said he did. NEWSOM: Stone-cold liar.

TACO Trump's political acumen is to lie and lie often. I hope Newsom goes on Fox News to rip into Hannity or some other MAGA liar, but I doubt Fox News will invite him on this time so they can protect Trump.