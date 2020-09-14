Trump Happy-Talks Climate Change: 'It'll Get Cooler'

During a California wildfire briefing in Sacramento, Trump claimed that scientists are clueless about climate change and the Earth's temperature is going to get much cooler -- with no proof.

During the roundtable that included Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Wade Crowfoot, Newsom’s secretary for Natural Resources, and Cal Fire Director Thom Porter, Trump showed everyone how stupid he really is.

Wade Crowfoot explained that this summer California has broken world records with temperatures up to 130°.

"Even in greater LA, 120+ degrees and we're seeing this warming trend make our summers warmer but also our winters warmer," he explained. "But we want to work with you to recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests."

"And actually work together with that science, that science is going to be key and if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management we're not gonna succeed to protect Californians." he continued.

Trump smiled and said, "Okay. It'll start getting cooler."

"You just watch, Trump said.

"I wish science agreed with you," he shot back.

Then Trump laughed, "Yeah, well I don't think science knows actually."

Climate change is a big joke to Trump and his acolytes, but it's a serious matter in California and the rest of the West Coast. Fires are burning out of control, causing huge cascades of smoke covering the northern and southern parts of the state, suburbs are in danger of burning in California and Oregon, and forest management is not the answer, as Governor Gavin Newsom points out here:

Quite an interaction between President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom just now. pic.twitter.com/b0k0KPQmcm — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 14, 2020

Ed. Note (Karoli): The DNC War Room just released this video which shows the hell these fires have caused against Trump threatening to withhold federal aid from California and nattering on about raking forests: