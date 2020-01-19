Trump Scoffs At NY Seawall Idea: 'Get Your Mops And Buckets Ready'

Out of nowhere Saturday night, Donald Trump spewed out a tweet ripping on a proposal to build a seawall to protect New York City from rising oceans due to global warming.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway,” Trump wrote. “It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

The seawall is one of several options being studied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the New York Times reports:

The giant barrier is the largest of five options the Army Corps of Engineers is studying to protect the New York area as storms become more frequent, and destructive, on a warming Earth. The proposals have sparked fierce debate as New York, like other coastal cities, grapples with the broader question of how and to what degree it must transform its landscape and lifestyle to survive rising seas. Those who support a barrier miles from Manhattan’s coast — one in the outer New York Harbor, out of sight from many residents and tourists — say it would be the best solution for protecting the most people, properties and landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, from a storm surge swelling the East and Hudson Rivers, without cutting off the city from its waterfront.

Given that Trump is the Climate Denier-In-Chief, it's not surprising that he would criticize the project, but he got plenty of criticism in return:

Considering Staten Island is a #TurdReich stronghold, YOU may want to get your mops and buckets ready to help them. Oh, and bring some paper towels too, you trashtastic travesty. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) January 18, 2020

Trump asking New Yorkers to get their mops and buckets ready is just like how he asked Californians to rake their forests in the wake of devastating wildfires. It’s a modern version of Marie Antoinette asking starving peasants to eat cake. Trump is golfing while the world burns. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 18, 2020

Feels like a good time to again thank all those who thought it a solid idea to make the painfully crackbrained ignoramus at the end of the bar President of the United States — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) January 19, 2020

Were mops & buckets not enough for your golf resort in Doonbeg? https://t.co/tgjSPis52A — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 19, 2020

Yeah, you knew he was snuffling at the public trough somewhere for protection for his stupid golf courses. How could it be otherwise?